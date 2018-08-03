Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

In this May 2018 handout image provided by Evelin Roxana Meyer, her son, Eduardo Almendarez Meyer, right, is seen alongside his father and her husband, Douglas Almendarez, in La Union, Honduras, a day before they left for the United States. The two were separated at the Texas border, and the father was deported. The 11-year-old boy remains in US government custody in a Texas shelter. (Evelin Roxana Meyer via AP)