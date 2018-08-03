Zimbabwe’s ‘Crocodile’ faces tough challenges as president

Zimbabwean President elect Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses a press conference in Harare, Friday, Aug, 3, 2018. Zimbabwe’s president says people are free to approach the courts if they have issues with the results of Monday’s election, which he carried with just over 50 percent of the vote. President Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke to journalists shortly after opposition leader Nelson Chamisa called the election results manipulated and said they would be challenged in court. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo