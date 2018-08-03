Polish president’s office challenges top court’s decisions

Protesters holding a Polish national flag shout slogans as they gather in front of the Presidential Palace to show President Andrzej Duda their disapproval after he signed the latest legislation on the Supreme Court into law, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Thousands of people in Warsaw and other cities in Poland are protesting against the latest moves by the ruling right-wing party aimed at helping it take control of the Supreme Court and other courts. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz) Alik Keplicz AP