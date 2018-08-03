Zimbabwe capital very quiet hours after Mnangagwa victory

A vendor sells sponges near newspaper headlines on the streets of Harare, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa won an election Friday with just over 50 percent of the ballots as the ruling party maintained control of the government in the first vote since the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP