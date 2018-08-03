Monk accused of sexual misconduct as #MeToo expands in China

In this photo taken July 3, 2015, Abbot Xuecheng of the Beijing Longquan Temple poses for a photo at the temple in Beijing, China. Xue, one of China’s highest-ranking Buddhist monks is facing a government investigation over accusations of sexual misconduct, in what is seen by some as an indication the #MeToo movement is gaining traction in the world’s most populous nation. (Chinatopix via AP) AP