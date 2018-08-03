Time capsule: Flags, Confederate cash, US medal

FILE-In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017 file photo, a worker in protective gear takes down an Army National Guard flag from the statue of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during the statue’s removal from the entrance to City Park in New Orleans. The Louisiana lieutenant governor’s office says a time capsule has been found at the site where workers recently removed the pedestal that once carried the statue. The capsule will be opened Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld, File) Scott Threlkeld AP