The Latest: Police ID suspect in Colorado officer shooting

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that critically injured Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says Officer Duzel was wounded after responding with other officers to a report of shots fired east of downtown early Thursday. He says they found an armed suspect, and there was an exchange of gunfire. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Christian Murdock AP