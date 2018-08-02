Church says candidate trespassed, but he says he was invited

FILE - In this March 2, 1995 file photo, Word of Faith Fellowship church leader Jane Whaley talk to members of the media as husband Sam listens during a news conference in Spindale, N.C. Whaley has persuaded a magistrate to issue trespassing charges against Democratic candidate David Wheeler, who brought supporters and a TV crew along to a scheduled meeting at the church. Wheeler says he was invited by Whaley to visit the church, which has been accused of beating congregants to expel demons. Wheeler told The Associated Press that Whaley and other members invited him so he could see for himself that it is an open and loving church. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) CHUCK BURTON AP