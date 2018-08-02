Woman slapped by harasser says new French law falls short

French student Marie Laguerre, 22, poses during an interview with the Associated Press Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. A video of a man striking Laguerre after she responded to obscene sounds he made as she passed by him in Paris went viral in France this week. French lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a bill that expands the criminal definition of child rape and outlaws sex harassment on the street, measures the government described as a signal of deep social change. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga) Nicolas Garriga AP