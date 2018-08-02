Birds learn another ‘language’ by eavesdropping on neighbors

This photo provided by Jessica McLachlan shows a fairy-wren. Scientists have discovered that birds can learn to recognize alarm calls of other species, essentially by learning to eavesdrop in a second language. The Australian songbird called the fairy wren isn’t born knowing other birds’ chirps, but it can learn to recognize a few “words.” In a paper published Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in the journal Current Biology, scientists explained how they taught the birds the distress calls of other species.(Jessica McLachlan via AP) Jessica McLachlan AP