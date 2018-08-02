Congo ex-VP, acquitted of war crimes, registers as candidate

Congo’s former Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba disembarks a private jet upon his arrival at the airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Wednesday, Aug 1, 2018. Bemba returned to the country on Wednesday to register as a presidential candidate in December’s long-delayed election, more than a decade after his arrest in Belgium led to a trial at the International Criminal Court over war crimes. (AP Photo/John Bompengo) John Bompengo AP