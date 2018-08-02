Chicago highway closure latest US protest targeting affluent

FILE - In this July 7, 2018, photo, protesters march on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. The protesters shut down the expressway in an attempt to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that’s claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Chicago officials have issued parking bans and are warning motorists of rolling street closures ahead of a rush-hour protest march along the city’s always busy Lake Shore Drive. Protesters plan to gather on the thoroughfare Thursday afternoon, Aug. 2 and march north toward Wrigley Field. (AP Photo/Annie Ricem, File) Annie Rice AP