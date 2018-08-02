Teachers to mount insurgency at Kentucky’s campaign kickoff

This April 13, 2018 file photo shows teachers from across Kentucky at the state Capitol to rally for increased funding and to protest changes to their state funded pension system,in Frankfort, Ky. Some teachers in Kentucky plan to use a popular political picnic to launch a Fall offensive on the midterm elections. Leaders of the group #120Strong say they expect as many as 200 people to attend the Fancy Farm picnic on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File) Bryan Woolston AP