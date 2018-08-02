The Latest: Prosecutors say they want Rick Gates to testify

This photo provided by the Department of Justice was introduced into evidence by the government on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, during the second day of the fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in federal court in Alexandria, Va., shows Manafort’s $15,000 jacket made of ostrich. Manafort is accused of conspiracy to evade U.S. taxes and banking laws. It’s the first trial arising from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.(Department of Justice via AP) AP