Trump resurrects mobster Capone in tweet on aide’s treatment

FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. On Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, as Manafort stands trial for charges that include tax evasion, the same crime that landed Capone in Alcatraz, the president took to twitter to complain that Manafort is being treated far harsher than “Public Enemy Number One.” ((AP File Photo) AP