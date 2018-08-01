The Latest: Remains of Korean War dead are back on US soil

Honor guards carry the remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War and collected in North Korea, during a ceremony at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over 55 boxes of the remains last week as part of agreements reached during a historic June summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun AP