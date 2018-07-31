LAPD chief: Officers kill a hostage for 1st time in 13 years

This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16, 2018. Los Angeles police released a video showing officers fatally shooting an armed suspect and a woman he was holding hostage. The video released Tuesday, July 31, marked the second time LAPD gunfire has killed a bystander in the last six weeks. Officers were called to the Central Lutheran Church after a man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP) AP