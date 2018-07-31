Government bulldozes part of dune it promised not to harm

This July 31, 2018 photo shows a cut-through that was bulldozed a day earlier through a 40-year-old sand dune in Berkeley Township, N.J. as part of a beach replenishment project. New Jersey and federal officials said in court last year they would not shorten the dunes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the flattened sand is only temporary and will be restored, but residents who built and maintained the dune were enraged by the damage, with one standing in front of a bulldozer before police got him to move. Wayne Parry AP Photo