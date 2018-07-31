FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

File - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Division of the FBI, responds to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. The top FBI agent in Nevada says it’ll be after Oct. 1 before he can make public a report about the shooting last year that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip. Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse told KNPR radio in Las Vegas that he doesn’t expect investigators will be able to pinpoint a motive behind what became the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File) Steve Marcus AP