Immigration agents’ union slams Portland mayor over protest

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, an unidentified man holds a sign behind a makeshift wall at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore. The union that represents employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday, July 30, 2018, called on the Portland mayor to immediately provide law enforcement services to ICE employees. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file) Don Ryan AP