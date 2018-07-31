US military in Africa says changes made to protect troops

Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, left, commander of U.S. Africa Command, is joined by U.S. Ambassador to Senegal Tulinabo S. Mushingi, right, on a tour of a cooperative security location Camp Cisse where the U.S. maintains a small site that allows for U.S. military aircraft to land and refuel, or for storage and use during crisis situations in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, July 30, 2018. The head of the U.S. military in Africa says it has taken steps to increase the security of troops on the ground, adding armed drones and armored vehicles and taking a harder look at when U.S. forces go out with local troops. (AP Photo/Carley Petesch) Carley Petesch AP