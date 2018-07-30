Sen. Rand Paul backs Kavanaugh ahead of Manchin meeting

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh smiles during a meeting with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, drug and gang violence “has plagued all of us.” Still, he believes the Constitution limits how far government can go to restrict gun use to prevent violent crime J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo