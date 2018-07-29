Giuliani says Trump could soon decide on Mueller interview

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) says the president may be open to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller even if it involves some questions about alleged obstruction of justice in the federal investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election.
Giuliani say negotiations are continuing with Mueller's office regarding the conditions for an interview.
Giuliani says Trump's team wanted an interview basically limited to questions involving alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election. But Giuliani also tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that Trump might be willing to address "a few questions" on obstruction in some form.
Giuliani says Trump could make a decision this week or next about whether to sit for an interview with Mueller.
Comments