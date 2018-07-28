Alabama’s Jones says he is keeping ‘open mind’ on Kavanaugh

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., leaves a meeting with fellow Democrats just before a procedural vote aimed at reopening the government, at the Capitol in Washington. Jones said he is keeping an “open mind” on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and is not worried about a flurry of advertising pressuring him to confirm or reject the nominee. The Democratic senator told reporters Friday, July 27 that he wants to do his “due diligence” on Kavanaugh’s work.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) J. Scott Applewhite AP