Putin: Christianity is the foundation of the Russian state

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends a ceremony marking the 1,030th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity by Prince Vladimir, the leader of Kievan Rus, a loose federation of Slavic tribes that preceded the Russian state in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Speaking to a crowd of thousands of clergy and believers at a huge statue of the prince outside the Kremlin, Putin said adopting Christianity was “the starting point for the formation and development of Russian statehood, the true spiritual birth of our ancestors, the determination of their identity. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool) Alexander Zemlianichenko AP