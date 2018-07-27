Nebraska plans morning execution for death-row inmate

This undated photo provided by Nebraska Department of Correctional Services shows Carey Dean Moore. Nebraska prison officials have scheduled a morning execution next month for Moore, their longest-serving death-row inmate as they prepare to carry out the state’s first-ever lethal injection with a never-before-used combination of drugs. Moore’s execution is expected to take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, the Department of Correctional Services announced Friday July 27, 2018 in a news release. (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services via AP) AP