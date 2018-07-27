‘I am very scared for the elections’; Mali goes to the polls

FILE- In this Monday July 16, 2018, file photo a supporter of Soumaila Cisse, Opposition Presidential candidate, Union for the Republic and Democracy party hold a poster that reads ‘’ Together lets restore hope’’ during an election campaign rally in Yanfolila, Mali. Mali’s voters have been warned: Months before the presidential election scheduled to take place Sunday, July 29, 2018, the local branch of al-Qaida issued a statement telling people in this increasingly volatile West African nation to stay away from the polls. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed,File) Baba Ahmed AP