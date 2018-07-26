Human rights defender and Kosovo dissident Adem Demaci dies

FILE - In this Tuesday Feb. 2, 1999 file photo, Adem Demaci, right, the political representative of the Kosovo Liberation Army, talks to the media during a press conference in Pristina. Adem Demaci, a human rights defender who embodied Kosovo’s national resistance and was often called the “Balkans’ Mandela,” has died at 82, it was reported on Thursday July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Visar Kryeziu AP