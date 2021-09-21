Miami Herald Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

6-8-5-5-0, Fireball: 3

(six, eight, five, five, zero; Fireball: three)

