Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

02-07-10-23-35

(two, seven, ten, twenty-three, thirty-five)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

September 17, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

September 17, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

FL Lottery

September 17, 2021 12:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

September 17, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

FL Lottery

September 17, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

September 17, 2021 12:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service