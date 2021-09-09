Miami Herald Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

5-1-2, Fireball: 3

(five, one, two; Fireball: three)

