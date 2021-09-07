Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
8-4-8-0-3, Fireball: 3
(eight, four, eight, zero, three; Fireball: three)
