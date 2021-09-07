Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

Miami Herald Logo
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

8-4-8-0-3, Fireball: 3

(eight, four, eight, zero, three; Fireball: three)

