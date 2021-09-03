Miami Herald Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1-1-3, Fireball: 1

(one, one, three; Fireball: one)

