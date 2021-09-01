Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
11-13-16-20-22
(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
11-13-16-20-22
(eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments