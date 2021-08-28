FL Lottery

Miami Herald Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-18-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 3

(one, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

5-0, Fireball: 1

(five, zero; Fireball: one)

3-5, Fireball: 5

(three, five; Fireball: five)

1-4-3, Fireball: 1

(one, four, three; Fireball: one)

9-5-0, Fireball: 5

(nine, five, zero; Fireball: five)

3-8-3-0, Fireball: 1

(three, eight, three, zero; Fireball: one)

1-3-9-3, Fireball: 5

(one, three, nine, three; Fireball: five)

8-3-5-6-8, Fireball: 1

(eight, three, five, six, eight; Fireball: one)

9-3-8-3-8, Fireball: 5

(nine, three, eight, three, eight; Fireball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

