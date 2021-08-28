Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-18-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 3
(one, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
5-0, Fireball: 1
(five, zero; Fireball: one)
3-5, Fireball: 5
(three, five; Fireball: five)
1-4-3, Fireball: 1
(one, four, three; Fireball: one)
9-5-0, Fireball: 5
(nine, five, zero; Fireball: five)
3-8-3-0, Fireball: 1
(three, eight, three, zero; Fireball: one)
1-3-9-3, Fireball: 5
(one, three, nine, three; Fireball: five)
8-3-5-6-8, Fireball: 1
(eight, three, five, six, eight; Fireball: one)
9-3-8-3-8, Fireball: 5
(nine, three, eight, three, eight; Fireball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
Comments