Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

22-23-24-29-35

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

