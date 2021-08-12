Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

4-9-5-2-3, Fireball:

(four, nine, five, two, three; Fireball: zero)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 12, 2021 10:22 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

August 12, 2021 10:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

August 12, 2021 10:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

August 12, 2021 10:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

August 12, 2021 10:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

August 12, 2021 10:11 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service