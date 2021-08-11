Miami Herald Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

4-4-9, Fireball: 8

(four, four, nine; Fireball: eight)

