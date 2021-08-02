Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
16-19-23-27-34
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
16-19-23-27-34
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments