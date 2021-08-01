FL Lottery

Miami Herald Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-21-44-53-58, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-one, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

18-23-34-38-46-47

(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven)

05-12-28-30-31

(five, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)

04-05-12-37-49-50

(four, five, twelve, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

9-0, Fireball:

(nine, zero; Fireball: zero)

9-8, Fireball: 6

(nine, eight; Fireball: six)

0-2-8, Fireball:

(zero, two, eight; Fireball: zero)

6-7-5, Fireball: 6

(six, seven, five; Fireball: six)

8-9-9-6, Fireball:

(eight, nine, nine, six; Fireball: zero)

0-7-5-4, Fireball: 6

(zero, seven, five, four; Fireball: six)

7-7-6-2-8, Fireball:

(seven, seven, six, two, eight; Fireball: zero)

7-0-4-4-1, Fireball: 6

(seven, zero, four, four, one; Fireball: six)

01-21-22-34-47, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-seven; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $199 million

