Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

9-9, Fireball: 8

(nine, nine; Fireball: eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 30, 2021 10:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 30, 2021 10:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

July 30, 2021 10:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 30, 2021 10:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

July 30, 2021 10:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

July 30, 2021 10:26 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service