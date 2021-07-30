Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

8-3-7, Fireball: 2

(eight, three, seven; Fireball: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

July 30, 2021 8:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

July 30, 2021 8:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 30, 2021 8:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 30, 2021 8:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 30, 2021 8:48 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

July 30, 2021 8:48 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service