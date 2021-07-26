Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-05-06-09-33
(one, five, six, nine, thirty-three)
