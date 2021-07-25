Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:
1-6, Fireball: 1
(one, six; Fireball: one)
