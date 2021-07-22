Miami Herald Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-04-07-19-33

(three, four, seven, nineteen, thirty-three)

