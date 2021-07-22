Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-5-1, Fireball: 5
(six, five, one; Fireball: five)
