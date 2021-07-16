Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-03-10-19-24
(one, three, ten, nineteen, twenty-four)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-03-10-19-24
(one, three, ten, nineteen, twenty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments