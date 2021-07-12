Miami Herald Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

7-4, Fireball: 2

(seven, four; Fireball: two)

July 12, 2021 9:28 PM

