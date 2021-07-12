Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:
7-4, Fireball: 2
(seven, four; Fireball: two)
FL Lottery.
