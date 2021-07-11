Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
03-13-25-50-52-53
(three, thirteen, twenty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three)
