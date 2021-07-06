Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

2-4, Fireball: 2

(two, four; Fireball: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

July 06, 2021 9:57 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 06, 2021 9:57 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 06, 2021 9:57 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

July 06, 2021 9:57 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

July 06, 2021 9:57 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 06, 2021 9:53 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service